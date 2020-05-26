Words From A Waldman: Musician Leo Lauren Helps Rank The Top Ten 80s New Wave Records

Leo Lauren loves 80s new wave. Leo ranked his top ten 80s new wave records below. I am going to attempt to have a conversation with him using only songs on said albums. Wish us luck:
10. Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love
SW: Hello earth.
LL: Jig of life.
9. The Cure – The Head On The Door
SW: The baby screams.
LL: The blood.
8. Psychedelic Furs – Mirror Moves
SW: Heartbeat.
LL: Here come cowboys.
7. Echo & the Bunnymen – Echo & the Bunnymen
SW: New direction.
LL: Lips like sugar.
6. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual
SW: I’ll kiss you.
LL: Yeah yeah.
5. Big Audio Dynamite – No. 10, Upping St.
SW: Dial a hitman.
LL: Limbo the law.
4. Roxy Music – Avalon
SW: Take a chance with me.
LL: While my heart is still beating.
3. Tears For Fears – Songs from the Big Chair
SW: Shout.
LL: Listen.
2. Orange Juice – You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever
SW: Falling and laughing.
LL: Consolation prize.
-
Eurythmics – In The Garden
SW: Your time will come.
LL: Take me to your heart.
So much love. So many synths.