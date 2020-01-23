Chris D’Eletto operates under the moniker, of sorts, that is simply: Deletto. He first got his start in producing hip-hop and performing live as at touring guitarist for a hip-hop artist in his area, and wound up sharing the stage with artists like Schoolboy Q, Machine Gun Kelly, Meek Mill, and Ty Dolla $ign. However, he has since turned to himself and has put effort towards establishing himself as an up-and-coming rock artist out of Northern New Jersey.

Since turning his focus into Deletto, he has formed a sound that is unique in it’s construction: blending driving rock riffs, heavy thematic drums, and ethereal vocal samples placed onto of a structure that is cinematic in nature. Putting in lyrics that are as personal as it gets — dipping into his own struggles and experiences — and you’ve got an artist that is putting it all out there.

His experience comes in handy, of course, as in Deletto he wrote and performed every instrument on his debut album, except for the live drums. It’s all part of his hands on nature, ensuring that from a creative standpoint, what is put out is entirely authentic and what he wants. He’s not afraid to speak his mind and share his thoughts, and with a vast knowledge of film to direct and edit his own music videos — on top if his infectious personality — those that listen cannot help but be drawn into his world.

Through his musical journey and personal journey, the project Deletto keeps growing and brings in more inspiration. Life rolls on, and sometimes time passing by can be a helpful thing when you’re an artist of any variety. He’s gearing up to release his new album, OldKID, tomorrow, January 24th, and Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Deletto to bring you an exclusive stream of the new album a day in advance.

“The title ‘OldKID’ can be interpreted for many reasons and most of them will be absolutely correct,” Deletto tells Substream. “The obvious one being that it took me long to do this and I feel a little older now. That is one of the many themes of this album. I describe this album as a rebellious emotional memoir, or my angry sad boy diary. Every one of these songs hits a personal note about something very specific that I have experienced in my life, as well as touching on topics that I think are very important. These songs were all written purposely ambiguous due to the duality of each one.”

He continues, “This album felt like an opportunity to finally open up about a few things and help others connect with some of the similar emotions that I had. My storybook was a little extreme at times, and I have gone through a number of difficult moments, but I always found music helped me push through a lot.”

Check out our exclusive stream of the record below.

If you like what you hear, you can keep up with Deletto on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.