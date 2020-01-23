YUNGBLUD announces “The Underrated Youth” North American Spring Tour

YUNGBLUD recently announced the underrated youth North American spring tour. After touring multiple continents in 2019, and playing over 150 shows, he’s back and ready for more. The headlining tour will kick off after his Coachella performance and take the 22 year old from Sacramento, CA to Gulf Shores, AL, ending it with a performance at Shaky Knees.

Pre-sale tickets will kick off today at 10:00 AM local time, but the local public will be able to buy starting January 24th! With a history of selling out shows, this tour is one you wouldn’t want to miss!