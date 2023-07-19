Country-singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. has released his new single, “Money ‘N’ Bitches.”
“Money ‘N’ Bitches” is the first cut lifted from the outlaw journeyman’s forthcoming album, Ram, which will be released on September 15th. It is perhaps his boldest effort yet, a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that is every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his previous albums. “It’s pretty intense,” Walker Jr. says candidly about the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced album. It is the follow-up to last year’s Sex Drugs, & Country Music.
Speaking on the new song “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” which serves as a notably heavy departure from the country music that he usually deals in, Walker Jr. says “I make music for two reasons. So I just figured enough with the metaphors and just sing it.”
Walker Jr. will be heading out on his “Spread Eagle Tour” on September 20th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the District before moving on cities such as Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, a date at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 18th, and many others before wrapping up on November 18th at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Born To Fuck
- Money ‘N’ Bitches
- Dumptruck
- Sniffer’s Row
- Skanks for Nothin’
- Puddin’
- Fingerblast
- Fuck This Job
- Who the Fuck
- Credit Card
Tour dates:
09/20 – Sioux Falls, SD at The District
09/22 – Rosemont, IL at Joe’s
09/23 – Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall
09/24 – Asheville, NC at Salvage Station
09/26 – Columbia, SC at The Senate
09/28 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat
09/29 – Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino
09/30 – Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino
10/03 – Manchester, NH at The Goat
10/04 – Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl
10/06 – Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues
10/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza
10/11 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
10/12 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave
10/14 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s
10/18 – Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium
10/26 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
10/28 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral
10/29 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
10/31 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
11/03 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House
11/04 – Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater
11/05 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
11/07 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre
11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater
11/10 – Del Mar, CA at The Sound
11/11 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
11/12 – Albuquerque, NM at Revel
11/14 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/16 – Houston, TX at White Oak
11/17 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall
11/18 – Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall