Country-singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. has released his new single, “Money ‘N’ Bitches.”

“Money ‘N’ Bitches” is the first cut lifted from the outlaw journeyman’s forthcoming album, Ram, which will be released on September 15th. It is perhaps his boldest effort yet, a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that is every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his previous albums. “It’s pretty intense,” Walker Jr. says candidly about the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced album. It is the follow-up to last year’s Sex Drugs, & Country Music.

Speaking on the new song “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” which serves as a notably heavy departure from the country music that he usually deals in, Walker Jr. says “I make music for two reasons. So I just figured enough with the metaphors and just sing it.”

Walker Jr. will be heading out on his “Spread Eagle Tour” on September 20th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the District before moving on cities such as Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, a date at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 18th, and many others before wrapping up on November 18th at Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Born To Fuck Money ‘N’ Bitches Dumptruck Sniffer’s Row Skanks for Nothin’ Puddin’ Fingerblast Fuck This Job Who the Fuck Credit Card

Tour dates:

09/20 – Sioux Falls, SD at The District

09/22 – Rosemont, IL at Joe’s

09/23 – Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall

09/24 – Asheville, NC at Salvage Station

09/26 – Columbia, SC at The Senate

09/28 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat

09/29 – Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino

09/30 – Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino

10/03 – Manchester, NH at The Goat

10/04 – Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl

10/06 – Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues

10/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza

10/11 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

10/12 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave

10/14 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

10/18 – Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium

10/26 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

10/28 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral

10/29 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

10/31 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

11/03 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

11/04 – Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater

11/05 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

11/07 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre

11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater

11/10 – Del Mar, CA at The Sound

11/11 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

11/12 – Albuquerque, NM at Revel

11/14 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/16 – Houston, TX at White Oak

11/17 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall

11/18 – Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall