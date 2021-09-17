The fast-rising pop star, Emmanuelle June, known for her signature hypnotic, dark pop sound, shares the new visual for her hot song, titled “Stellar Babies.” For the new video, June creates her own fairy tale swaddled with her captivating vocals. Stream it now via her own imprint.

Directed by EYECE, the music video flows between the hallucinations of insomnia and yearning, the character in June’s new single struggles to enter a dream-like state; the only place where she has the ability to meet her one true love. Paired with an occult-inspired aesthetic, her visual seamlessly captures Emmanuelle’s moody vibes and impressive vocals. She produces memorable melodies over a simple blues beat. Combining storytelling with imagery, activated by NASA’s captured image of a star cluster, appropriately named “Stellar Babies”.

Originally, the song was constructed from a telepathic experience, which inspired the young artist to tell a tale of love that can only be captured in a dream. This is the perfect time for any newfound fan to hop on the Emmanuelle June bandwagon as she prepares for her breakout project, slated for late-2021/early 2022 release.

Watch the official music video for “Stellar Babies” below.