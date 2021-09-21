Our Lady Peace have just announced that they will be returning to the U.S. this fall for a headlining tour. The “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” tour will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, and more in small venues to provide a taste off their new album, Spiritual Machines II.

“We’ve been sitting on a new album for over a year. It’s with an abundance of caution that we have chosen select US cities & some famous small venues so we can finally get back to performing live and introduce this new collection of songs to our fans. Beyond excited to see everyone out there this fall,” Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida explains.

Tour dates:

Nov 7 – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL

Nov 8 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

Nov 9 – Photo City Music Hall- Rochester NY

Dec 5 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA

Dec 6 – Troubadour – West Hollywood CA

Dec 14 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

Dec 15 – The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

Dec 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

Dec 18 – St Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

Recently, Our Lady Peace announced their long awaited sequel to their critically acclaimed 2000’s album ‘Spiritual Machines’, a record which has become a pillar of late 90s alt rock and a prime example of their band’s creative brilliance. ‘Spiritual Machines II’ will drop this Fall via Shelter Records and will serve as the answer to their 2000 LP which was influenced by inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil’s book “The Age Of The Spiritual Machines.” ‘ Spiritual Machines II’ is the anti-rock record Our Lady Peace fans have been waiting for.

Last summer, Our Lady Peace released the first track off the forthcoming album, “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” featuring Pussy Riot with a video to pair. The track is a reflection on celebrity influencer culture and how it has weakened the fibers of society. The choreography-ladened video uniquely contrasts the tongue-in-cheek nature of the song with carefree and colorful visuals, highlighting young activists and leaders that society should actually be making famous.