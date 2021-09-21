Our Lady Peace have just announced that they will be returning to the U.S. this fall for a headlining tour. The “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” tour will make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, and more in small venues to provide a taste off their new album, Spiritual Machines II.
“We’ve been sitting on a new album for over a year. It’s with an abundance of caution that we have chosen select US cities & some famous small venues so we can finally get back to performing live and introduce this new collection of songs to our fans. Beyond excited to see everyone out there this fall,” Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida explains.
Tour dates:
Nov 7 – 115 Bourbon Street – Merrionette Park, IL
Nov 8 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
Nov 9 – Photo City Music Hall- Rochester NY
Dec 5 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA
Dec 6 – Troubadour – West Hollywood CA
Dec 14 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA
Dec 15 – The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY
Dec 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH
Dec 18 – St Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI