Rising Los Angeles recording artist Champ Cash is all about the money in the release of his new single “Only Friends.” A flip on the trending social app, Cash taps talented producer, Tay Fetti, to rap about how cash rules everything around him and don’t have time to play around with the ladies. “You lose money chasing woman, you will never lose women chasing money,” says Champ Cash.

With witty rhymes and a catchy hook, Champ Cash debates a woman’s intentions, most of the time being for financial gain. Women aside, Cash motivates listeners to keep their minds on the hustle and off the women because that’s what’s most important. “Whatever you do., don’t stop coming up,” Cash says in a press release on the song’s message.

“Only Friends” is a lead-up to Champ Cash upcoming album, a follow-up to the 2021 album Run It Up. Featuring the new single, Cash’s forthcoming project is slated for an early 2022 release via his own imprint. For daily updates on everything Champ Cash, follow him on social media. Now is the perfect time to become a newfound fan of the West Coast artist-to-watch. Before the album, stream the new single now.