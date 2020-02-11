Words From A Waldman: Mike Glita and Scott Waldman Wax Poetic On Quentin Tarantino’s Nine Films

Due to the extreme success of our Jimmy Eat World ranking article, we decided to rank another band’s discography: Quentin Tarantino. QT has some great tunes, bro.

Jackie Brown (1997)

MG: Robert DeNiro is in this movie.

SW: Yes, and Michael Keaton was as well.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

MG: Clue of the wild, wild west.

SW: True: It’s the wild, wild west.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

MG: Lots of blood.

SW: Solid platelet debut.

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood (2019)

MG: Now THIS movie wasn’t bloody.

SW: Once upon a time … In New Jersey.

Django Unchained (2012)

MG: Unchained!

SW: Yeah, Leo hit the ground running.

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

MG: Scott?

SW: I’m an agnostic Jew, and I like watching movies wherein Nazis suffer.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

MG: The sequel was better.

SW: The sequel was better.

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

MG: This one was better.

SW: This one was the sequel.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

MG: Blessed is he who, in the name of the charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.

SW: And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers.

There is no spotify playlist. Watch these movies and smile. Or don’t. Whatever.