COVID-19 cannot stop this group of musicians will power to create a new brand

“I’ve been working with Victare for a couple months now, and it’s been awesome working with the team! They’ve been so easy to work with, and I love how they embrace musicians and our community. One of the main things that drew me to the brand is the fact that I’m also from Ohio, and I’m very passionate about my Ohio roots. I love the grass roots mentality and I was really excited to partner with these guys. It’s obviously, but I can’t go without saying how quality the watches are! When I first got them, I was honestly blown away by the quality and they exceeded my expectations! Everything down the packaging is top notch. This is a difficult time for everyone including the music/touring industry. People rely on shows to make their living whether that be crew guys, bus drivers, etc and we all need to support each other during this time and be available to be a shoulder for each other. We WILL come out on the other side of this.” – Seth Morrison, Skillet

“The first word that comes to mind is “classic”. The box alone looks like it would be holding the keys to a mint, high-end vintage car. The watches themselves embody that as well. It’s the perfect blend of classic and flashy.