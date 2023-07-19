Today, iconic post-grunge rock band Creed have announced their long-awaited return to live music with Summer of ’99 — an immersive rock celebration to take place on a cruise. It will be the Grammy Award-winning band’s first public live performances in more than a decade.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Summer of ’99 will sail from April 18th-22nd, 2024 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Pre-sale sign ups are available now through July 26th at 11:59pm ET. Pre-sales (Early Booking Times) will be available July 25th-27th, with some late signups available on the morning of July 28th. The first 500 cabins to book will secure a cabin photo opportunity with Creed. Public On-Sales begin July 28th at 2pm ET, exclusively here. Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $200 per person through September 18th.

In addition to featuring Creed, the Summer of ’99 cruise is rounded out by an explosive lineup that features 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), and Nine Days. The cruise will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV’s Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein). The cruise will also feature an exclusive live Q&A with Creed open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party.

Summer of ’99 cruise guests will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas — the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.