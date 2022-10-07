We have seldom come across talented individuals who leave no stone unturned in following their passion and turning their dreams into reality. The music industry has been one of those niches where thousands of artists and professionals try their luck but not all get through to attain fame and success. But some individuals have astonished everyone with their talent and working abilities within the music world to gain tremendous success. Young talent goes hand in hand with the technology, social and digital platforms that have also played a vital role in establishing themselves efficiently. Enters BIGMOO.

The 24 year old Brisbane-based DJ/Producer has fortified his presence within the American Music Industry. His day starts and ends with music creation, and he loves to practice for long hours and create memorable music which connects with his followers. The road to success for BIGMOO wasn’t an easy one. He had to hustle hard and go through the grind earlier in his life to break into the music scene. Not being afraid of failure or learning new things, BIGMOO’s positive attitude has taken him on a long journey in the music world in his youth, where his peers didn’t realize his initial talent to pursue a career and establish himself where he is today.

Looking at his discography, BIGMOO’S tracks have been striking the right chord in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. His songs like “Legacy” and “Fvck Normal” have garnered millions of streams have left a deep impression on those who’ve followed his journey these past several years. His profound knowledge of music, art, and creativity is seen in his performances, and it’s undeniable that he’ll continue to multiple his presence within the EDM music world.

