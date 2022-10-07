Like many musicians, Mg Lil’Bubba comes from humble beginnings. No one handed him his success; he worked for it. But, as music is a passion and calling, he had significant motivation on his journey to becoming a household name. He didn’t choose this career path, it chose him, and the rapper realizes there is no other option than to make a living as a musician.

The rapper has not lost his sense of self on this journey. If anything, music has helped keep him in check with himself. He hits the gym hard to stay healthy, makes time for friends, and networks with other creatives. All in all, Mg Lil’Bubba is the same good guy he has always been, but cementing a stance within the music world he loves has made him a better person.

Mg Lil’Bubba portrays himself as utterly human. He will not shy away from the times he has goofed (not his word) up or battled creative stumps to keep working on a new song. While musicians can be regarded as arrogant, Bubba is anything but. He has genuine affection for his friends and family, plus a passion for traveling. He’s committed to growing his online presence this year and expanding his discography. It’s undeniable that Mg Lil’Bubba is a force to be reckoned with.

Even though 2022 was a setback for many, the celebrated artist has kept an upbeat approach from the start. This season, he honed his skills to add to his ever-growing 2022 collection. Bubba is a surefire act who is quickly making a mainstream appeal. We can definitely expect more from him in the public space.

Check out his full catalog here: