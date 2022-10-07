Today, Fueled by Ramen rock band All Time Low have returned with a brand new single, “Sleepwalking.” The single comes follow up a string of singles from the band in 2021, and is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video, which can be found below.

Regarding the song, All Time Low vocalist and guitarist Alex Gaskarth shared, “‘Sleepwalking’ is a reflection on time spent away from whatever it is that makes you feel alive, on time lost to the weight of dragging feet and drifting thoughts. As we were working on this song, we considered our place in a changing world– We realized just how affected we were as individuals by time spent away from our most familiar life-lines, and how grateful we are now to come together with those people, places and things… our friends, families, touring, shows, art and the energy and perspective that comes with real, raw connection. Our time spent away from our most beloved dreams felt like being on cruise-control, going through the motions in a trance. We are so grateful to be here now, sharing this song, this sentiment, this energy, and most of all this band with you. Thank you for being here and for being with us as we continue this journey together.”

Additionally, All Time Low have recently announced a special one-off headline show at London’s Wembley Arena which will take place on March 17th. Tickets for the date are on sale now and can be found here.