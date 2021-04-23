The multi-platinum alt/pop trio lovelytheband and alt/rockers Sir Sly have just announced they will be teaming up this fall for a 24-date Conversations With Loverboy co-headlining North American tour. CANNONS will be featured as special guests for the tour.

Tickets for the nationwide trek — which includes stops in major cities including Los Angeles (The Fonda Theatre, 11/16), New York City (TBA, 12/1), Nashville (Cannery, 12/6), and Austin (Emo’s, 12/13) — are on-sale now via lovelytheband’s official website here.

Ahead of their North American co-headlining tour, lovelytheband share, “We are in tears still from announcing a tour! we can’t wait to share a space with fans and friends and get back to doing what we all love to do.”

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

11/12/21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/14/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/16/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11/17/21 – San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark

11/19/21 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/21/21 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

11/22/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

11/24/21 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

11/26/21 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/27/21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

11/29/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12/1/21 – New York, NY – To Be Announced

12/4/21 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/6/21 – Nashville, TN – Cannery

12/7/21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)

12/9/21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/10/21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

12/13/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

12/14/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

12/17/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

12/18/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/19/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

12/29/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

12/30/21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater