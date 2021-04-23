Today, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne have released a stunning music video to the acoustic version of their smashingly catchy single, “Flames.”

The video, reminiscent of an MTV Unplugged session, features Mod Sun and Lavigne in an intimate, dimly lit wood room which sets the stage for Avril’s soft guitar strumming. They are joined by two strings players and a glockenspiel player who add sonic layers to the emotional performance.

The acoustic version of “Flames” serves as the first single from Mod Sun’s Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe album, which is out May 7th via Big Noise.

“I wanted to offer a bright side to the story and I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section,” says Mod Sun. “I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room.”

“Flames is a very special song,” says Lavigne. “I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song.”

Currently, the original recording of “Flames” ft. Avril Lavigne has over 30M streams across platforms and is in the Top 20 at Alternative Radio.

The Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe album will feature eight new tracks including acoustic renditions of Internet Killed The Rockstar singles and original studio releases. Mod Sun even says one of the new tracks is the best song he’s ever written.

See the full tracklist below.

Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe Album Tracklist: