Polarizing rocker Machine Gun Kelly has just announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for his long-awaited headlining tour in support of his latest record, Tickets to My Downfall. The record was released last year via Interscope/Bad Boy, so this is of course his first tour in support of the #1 album.

Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

The Tickets to My Downfall tour will kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude December 18 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, playing the city’s largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets here.

Tour Dates:

09/09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

9/10 Council Bluffs, IA Westfair Amphitheater

9/11 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater

9/13 New York, NY Summerstage Central Park

9/15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/17 West Springfield, MA The Big E

9/21 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

9/22 Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival

9/24 Orlando, FL Rebel Rock

9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

9/28 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park

10/2 Rogers, AK Walmart Amphitheater

10/3 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center

10/5 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

10/6 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/9 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

10/10 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

10/12 Spokane, WA Spokane Pavilion

10/13 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield

10/17 Salt Lake City, UY The Complex

10/18 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/20 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine

10/21 Phoenix, AZ Meza Amphitheater

10/24 Dallas. TX Toyota Music Factory

10/27 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union

10/28 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

12/18 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse