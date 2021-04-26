Polarizing rocker Machine Gun Kelly has just announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for his long-awaited headlining tour in support of his latest record, Tickets to My Downfall. The record was released last year via Interscope/Bad Boy, so this is of course his first tour in support of the #1 album.

Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

The Tickets to My Downfall tour will kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude December 18 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, playing the city’s largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets here.

Tour Dates:

09/09   Minneapolis, MN                                                       The Armory

9/10     Council Bluffs, IA                                                      Westfair Amphitheater

9/11     Indianapolis, IN                                                          TCU Amphitheater

9/13     New York, NY                                                           Summerstage Central Park

9/15     Boston, MA                                                                Leader Bank Pavilion

9/17     West Springfield, MA                                                The Big E

9/21     Detroit, MI                                                                 Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

9/22     Cincinnati, OH                                                           The Icon Festival

9/24     Orlando, FL                                                                Rebel Rock

9/25     Louisville, KY                                                            Louder Than Life

9/28     St. Louis, MO                                                             St. Louis Music Park

10/2     Rogers, AK                                                                 Walmart Amphitheater

10/3     Bonner Springs, KS                                                    Providence Medical Center

10/5     Milwaukee, WI                                                           Eagles Ballroom

10/6     Nashville, TN                                                             Ascend Amphitheater

10/9     Sacramento, CA                                                          Aftershock Festival

10/10   San Francisco, CA                                                      The Warfield

10/12   Spokane, WA                                                              Spokane Pavilion

10/13   Troutdale, OR                                                             McMenamins Edgefield

10/17   Salt Lake City, UY                                                     The Complex

10/18   Denver, CO                                                                 Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/20   Los Angeles, CA                                                        The Shrine

10/21   Phoenix, AZ                                                                Meza Amphitheater

10/24   Dallas. TX                                                                   Toyota Music Factory

10/27   Charlotte, NC                                                              Metro Credit Union

10/28   Richmond, VA                                                            Virginia Credit Union Live!

12/18   Cleveland, OH                                                            Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse