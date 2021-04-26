Polarizing rocker Machine Gun Kelly has just announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for his long-awaited headlining tour in support of his latest record, Tickets to My Downfall. The record was released last year via Interscope/Bad Boy, so this is of course his first tour in support of the #1 album.
Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn and KennyHoopla.
The Tickets to My Downfall tour will kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude December 18 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, playing the city’s largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27, with the public on sale Friday, April 30 in all markets here.
Tour Dates:
09/09 Minneapolis, MN
9/10 Council Bluffs, IA
9/11 Indianapolis, IN
9/13 New York, NY
9/15 Boston, MA
9/17 West Springfield, MA
9/21 Detroit, MI
9/22 Cincinnati, OH
9/24 Orlando, FL
9/25 Louisville, KY
9/28 St. Louis, MO
10/2 Rogers, AK
10/3 Bonner Springs, KS
10/5 Milwaukee, WI
10/6 Nashville, TN
10/9 Sacramento, CA
10/10 San Francisco, CA
10/12 Spokane, WA
10/13 Troutdale, OR
10/17 Salt Lake City, UY
10/18 Denver, CO
10/20 Los Angeles, CA
10/21 Phoenix, AZ
10/24 Dallas. TX
10/27 Charlotte, NC
10/28 Richmond, VA
12/18 Cleveland, OH