Alt/pop trio COIN have announced their “Rainbow Dreamland” tour, which will take place this upcoming fall. The tour will be in support of their mood-based trilogy Rainbow Mixtape, and their previously released Dreamland album.

COIN will be taking their electrifying live show to over 30+ cities across North America and is set to kick off on October 26th in Birmingham, AL at the Iron City Music Hall and wrap on December 19th in Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Sound Stage with Valley and mazie set to open on select dates (full detailed routing can be found below).

Fans can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on April 27th at 12pm EDT, with the venue presales beginning on April 29th at 12pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30th at 9am local time. Additionally, each show will have a VIP experience available for fans to buy. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.

Tour Dates:

Oct 26—Birmingham, AL—Iron City Music Hall*

Oct 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

Oct 29—Chicago, IL—House of Blues*

Oct 30—St. Louis, MO—Del Mar*

Nov 2—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater*

Nov 3—Kansas City, MO—The Truman*

Nov 5—Denver, CO—The Summit*

Nov 6—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

Nov 8—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*

Nov 9—Vancouver, BC—Rio Theatre*

Nov 11—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

Nov 13—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*

Nov 15—San Diego, CA—Observatory North Park*

Nov 17—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*

Nov 19—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom*

Nov 20—Austin, TX—Emo’s*

Nov 21—Houston, TX—House of Blues*

Nov 29—Orlando, FL—House of Blues **

Nov 30—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor **

Dec 2—Charlotte, NC—Fillmore**

Dec 3—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle**

Dec 4—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom**

Dec 6—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe**

Dec 8—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues**

Dec 10—Columbus, OH—Express Live**

Dec 11—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall**

Dec 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre**

Dec 14—Boston, MA—House of Blues**

Dec 15—Philadelphia, PA—TLA**

Dec 17—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony**

Dec 18—New York, NY—Webster Hall**

Dec 19—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage**

*Valley opening

**mazie opening