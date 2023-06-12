Grammy-award nominated and multi-platinum certified singer/songwriter GAYLE has announced her plans for her upcoming North American headlining tour.

Dubbed the “Scared But Trying Tour,” GAYLE will kick off the run at Crowbar in Tampa, Florida on October 17th and then continues all the way until November 15th with a special hometown show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Basement East. Special guests for the tour are expected to be announced soon.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 13th at 10am local time. Spotify and other local pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 14th at 10am local time. All pre-sales will conclude Thursday, June 15th at 10pm local time before the general on-sale begins Friday, June 16th morning at 10am local time.

More information on tickets can be found here, and all of GAYLE’s upcoming tour dates — including supporting slots for Taylor Swift and P!nk.

Tour dates:

JUNE

13 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park ^

16 – Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival *

17 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival *

18 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands – Pinkpop *

20 – Paris, France – Paris LA Defense Arena ^

21 – Paris, France – Paris LA Defense Arena ^

24 – London, UK – Hyde Park ^

28 – Berlin, Germany – Olympic Stadium ^

JULY

1 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion ^

2 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion ^

5 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion ^

6 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion ^

8 – Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion ^

9 – Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion ^

AUGUST

5 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium †

9 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium †

OCTOBER

17 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

19 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

NOVEMBER

1 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

2 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

5 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

7 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10 – New York, NY – Racket

11 – New Britain, CT – Project: Live 2023/Concert Ideas’ Conference

14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

15 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

^ w/ P!NK’S SUMMER CARNIVAL 2023

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† w/ TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR