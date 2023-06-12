While he’s still on the road supporting Morgan Wallen on his “One Night At a Time” stadium tour, Bailey Zimmerman has already announced some of his plans for 2024.

The tour will be in support of his debut album, RELIGIOUSLY. THE ALBUM., which was just released and cracked the top ten on the Billboard Top 200, and feature support from Josh Ross. Zimmerman will kick the tour off on February 1st at Novo in Los Angeles, California and is his biggest solo-touring run to-date, making stops all across the U.S. including Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and more. Once the U.S. run concludes, Zimmerman heads overseas in May making stops in England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Tickets will be available starting this Wednesday, June 14th at 10am local time, through Zimmerman’s community pre-sale. Fans can sign up here or by texting 618-228-3400 to gain access to the pre-sale code.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

2/1/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo*

2/8/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2/9/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

2/14/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

2/15/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/17/24 – Omaha, NE – The Steelhouse

2/29/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/1/24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

3/7/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live

3/9/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Brady Music Center

3/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philly

3/15/24 – Silver Springs, MD – The Filmore

3/21/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/22/24 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/12/24 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

4/13/24 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

5/9/24 – London, England – KOKO

5/11/24 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 2

5/13/24 – Manchester, England – Academy 2

5/16/24 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Garage

5/19/24 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight

5/20/24 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy