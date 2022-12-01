Fresh off the heels of a successful cross-country tour that found him selling out each arena he appeared in, Morgan Wallen has just announced his plans for another tour in 2023.

Moving up to stadiums from arenas is just one part of the new tour, as he will also be heading around the globe to see his fans everywhere. The “One Night At a Time World Tour” will be produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand.

Wallen will kick off the tour overseas March 15th-24th with shows in New Zealand ad Australia with support from HARDY, before returning stateside on April 15th at Milwaukee’s American Family Field with HARDY, hitting New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park with Parker McCollum, before wrapping on Oct. 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale next Friday, December 9th here.

In addition to the news of the world tour, Wallen announced that he will be dropping three brand new songs tonight on his One Thing at a Time — Sampler: “One Thing At A Time,”“Tennessee Fan,” paying homage to Wallen’s East Tennessee upbringing; and “Days That End In Why.”

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the ‘Dangerous Tour.’ I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the ‘Dangerous’ album the way they did,” Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the ‘One Night At A Time World Tour.’ Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Tour dates:

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

^ ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome