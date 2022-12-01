Today, Waterparks and blackbear have unveiled the brand new music video for their collaboration, “FUCK ABOUT IT.”

The video was directed by Erik Rojas and Waterparks frontman Awsten Knight, and follows the band having to navigate through a psychedelic art installation. The track packages Waterparks’ incendiary stage presence into an infectious anthem about a hot and cold relationship.

“FUCK ABOUT IT” will appear on Waterparks’ upcoming fifth full-length studio album, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, which is set to be released in the spring of 2023 via Fueled by Ramen.

“FUCK ABOUT IT” is just one of three high-energy tracks that the band released in 2022, following “SELF-SABOTAGE” and their Fueled by Ramen label debut, “FUNERAL GREY.” All three singles will appear on the upcoming album.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY artwork and track-listing can be found below, with more information regarding physical pre-orders expected to come soon.

Artwork:

Track-listing: