Hangout Music Festival is back to the beaches of Gulf Shores, AL May 19th-21st, 2023. This time the festival is offering something new for fans with beach vacation packages. On sale December 2, the launch of Hangout Beach Vacation packages means attendees can spend less time searching for accommodations and more time dreaming of white sands, crystal clear water, and their favorite artists playing on the beach at sunset. Fans can pick from a range of housing options at every price point, from beachfront suites and villas overlooking the Gulf State Park. It’s the kind of plug-and-play energy that beach vacations are made of. An on-site host will take care of all guest needs from check-in to check-out, and a daily cleaning service is on call throughout the four-day stay for many of the accommodation options.

For those looking to flex, Hangout House has you covered. Located at the Phoenix All Suites, Hangout House is right alongside the festival footprint so you aren’t missing a single minute of the Hangout experience. This includes majestic ocean views and a private festival entrance from Hangout House directly into the Surf Stage VIP with unlimited re-entry. Every suite at Hangout House also overlooks the Surf Stage where guests can catch the opening set from their balcony while enjoying a mimosa (or two) before hopping down to the festival. Hangout House packages will be available to purchase with either VIP or SUPER VIP tickets.

Those in the know will tell you that Hangout’s SUPER VIP offering is the ultimate in festival luxury. Available as an upgraded ticket to all attendees, including those who select SUPER VIP when purchasing Beach Vacation packages, this ticket tier grants access to exclusive offerings like stageside hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar. All of this is added onto standard VIP offerings like stageside VIP swimming pools, priority festival entry, exclusive food and drink offerings, and more. SUPER VIP and VIP alike are the boujee beachside experience of a lifetime and it’s all taken care of for you.

Hangout is more than just a festival, it’s the feeling of leaving it all behind you, kicking back with your best friends, and listening to amazing music on the beachfront in one of North America’s most beautiful travel destinations. So give adulting a break and try paradise on for size. After all, you deserve it.

Beach Vacation Package Details

Each option includes a 4-Night stay from 5/18 through 5/22

Options include Hangout House, Turquoise Place, Staybridge Suites, Hampton Inn, and more

Shuttle passes running from accommodations to Hangout (based on specific selection)

On-site host provided at all accommodation options

Packages range from 2 to 6 guests (based on specific selection)

Ticket options are 3-Day GA, VIP, and SUPER VIP (based on specific selection)

Daily cleaning service available at select options

Ticket Tier Details

GA

Admission to Hangout 2023 + all GA areas, amenities, and activities

Re-entry all weekend long

Beach and swimming access to designated beach clubs

Tons of food & beverage vendors, beach activities, and sponsored areas

VIP

Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added

Up-front viewing at all main stages with complimentary drinks

Access to VIP Grove with complimentary premium cocktails, beer, wine & daily buffet

Access to stageside pools at Hangout main stage

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entrances

VIP ticket price includes a food and beverage value of $75

SUPER VIP

Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added

Up-front viewing at all main stages with complimentary drinks

Access to VIP Grove with complimentary premium cocktails, beer, wine & daily buffet

Access to SUPER VIP Deck with elevated view of Hangout main stage, shaded seating, premium cocktails & hot tubs

Access to stageside pools at Hangout main stage

Golf cart shuttles between designated stages

Complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in the air-conditioned SUPER VIP Dining room

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entrances

Hangout Beach Vacation & Festival Tickets Packages are on Sale December 2nd. For more information, visit https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com.