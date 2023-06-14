Today surging West Coast rapper KT Foreign delivers his newest project Foot HOP. An ode to the streets he’s clocked since his early years, Foot HOP chronicles KT Foreign ‘s lavish lifestyle as he delivers a project that aligns his music with other West Coast rap legends historically known for mackin.

Filled with features from Bino Rideaux, Kalan FrFr, Nef The Pharoah, Suga Free, OSHEA, DABOII, SieteGangYabbie, Darreon Keys, Yhung TO, BigSa.d1900 and MW1.

Hailing from Southeast San Diego, KT Foreign was exposed to all walks of life at an early age. From the lives of the wealthy in touristy areas of San Diego, to the hoods of Southeast San Diego where he grew up, KT Foreign is well-rounded when it comes to navigating his way through the world in all circumstances and places.

“I’m from Southeast San Diego, the Southeast side for real for real. You could compare it to a South Central of LA as far as the type of city it is, it’s just more of a hoodish part, but we got hella different spots in San Diego that are nice. La Jolla, Mission Bay, Point Loma. Its hella cities out here,” KT Foreign said of San Diego.

A protege of Mitchy Slick, one of San Diego’s most active representatives, KT Foreign developed a style all his own, and he’s starting to gain traction amongst West Coast rap fans that appreciate his clever and calculated slow flow.

“Me and my camp came up with our own style for real. When we first started we were catching on and we started making our own shit and people started f*cking with it.”

The style and approach worked as through mutual friends KT Foreign was able to negotiate a verse from legendary rapper Suga Free. Aligning for one song, the two traded mackin verses on the new track that captures years of game at work.