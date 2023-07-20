Country-award winning star Travis Tritt has announced that he will be releasing his first ever Gospel album, Country Chapel, on September 25th via Gaither Music Group.

For Tritt, this gospel project is one that he has wanted to make “for over thirty years,” he says via social media. On Country Chapel, he takes listeners on a nostalgic journey back to his childhood roots through his authentic renditions and powerful testimonies of redemption.

Produced by Dave Cobb at Georgia May Studio in Savannah, Georgia, Country Chapel looks to pay homage to Tritt’s formative years. The album seamlessly blends traditional church harmonies with Tritt’s signature vocal style, offering a unique and inspiring listening experience.

Country Chapel‘s pre-sale will begin tomorrow, July 21st alongside the release of the album’s first single, “When God Dips HIs Love In My Heart.” Looking to further build anticipation, the second single “Like the Father Loves His Son” will be released on August 18th, with the final single “Nobody’s Fault But Mine” being released on September 15th.

Country Chapel will be distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music.

Artwork:

Track-listing: