K Johns shines in his latest drop, “Do Better,” out Friday, July 7. The new single reflects K Johns’ current flossy sound, which is his most refined and polished version yet. “Do Better” is a smooth and catchy track where K Johns confidently tells a girl she deserves more and can “do better,” than her current relationship. In addition to rapping throughout the song and delivering hard-hitting bars, K Johns also gives audiences a melodic hook that will undoubtedly keep the song on repeat.

“Do Better” serves as the lead single to his upcoming project One Of Them Ones, set to drop July 28. The Westmont, California native the rapper imposes his signature and distinct sound throughout the entire project, and drops off bars over West Coast melodies.

“It feels good to be in the space I’m in at the moment,” K Johns says. “I feel overly creative and at my current peak. It will sound cliché, but the music I’m making right now is my best work thus far because it is an obvious reflection of the work I’ve been putting in.”

The connection between his latest single and the upcoming project emphasizes a shift in his creative approach. “This single ties into my upcoming project because it is the basis of the inspiration behind my current sound. In the past, I was hesitant to make music for or about women because I didn’t want a certain image in the industry, but I had to realize those are the best and my most involved fans, so why not make them a priority.”

Reflecting on his artistic growth, K Johns shared insights into his journey since his first project. “I’ve learned to appreciate the gift of patience, and most of my learning in this industry has come through trial and error,” he said. “But the most important lesson I’ve learned thus far is to keep perfecting your craft until you believe in it so much that you’re willing to spend your last just to make it happen.”

With his undeniable talent and dedication to his craft, K Johns is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming project. Stay tuned for the music video for “Do Better,” dropping July 14th, and be prepared to witness the evolution of an artist who is ready to leave his mark on the music industry. In the meantime, stream “Do Better,” here.