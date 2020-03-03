Tenacious D have just announced a handful of headlining dates for swing states to take place this fall. On top of the swing states, the band will making a few special stops at New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

For the tour, Tenacious D is teaming up with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music. “Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader,” the band share on the announcement.

“In 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and ten states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020. Knowing that, we looked at each other and agreed: just like the tale of Post-Apocalypto, it is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility,” Tenacious D continue.

With that in mind, Tenacious D has put together The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard To The Left! – whose shows go on sale this Friday, March 6, at 10 am local time. Tickets can be purchased at TenaciousD.com.

Tenacious D also recently announced that they will be adding the final piece to their Post-Apocalypto universe: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL, out this September via Fantagraphics. Pre-order the book HERE

Tour dates:

9/25/20 Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

9/26/20 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

9/27/20 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

9/29/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/1/20 Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

10/2/20 Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

10/4/20 Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)

10/5/20 Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

10/7/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/9/20 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall