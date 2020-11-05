PREMIERE: Three Cheers Too Late Process Grief With “Everything, Everyone” Video

Gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of their Ernestine EP, Three Cheers Too Late work through the pain of loss with their video for “Everything, Everyone.”

The hardest truth in life is that everything and everyone everywhere will die. That includes you, me, and the planet we call home, as well as all the stars in the sky (some are already dead). Knowing that and accepting it as truth are two different things, and fast-rising band Three Cheers Too Late want to help listeners work through the grief process with their new single.

“Everything, Everyone” explores the pain of loss. It also finds a greater appreciation for the time we have, which is found in lyrics referencing the small moments that make life great. The video mirrors this idea by interweaving performance footage with events from everyday life that often only feel important in hindsight. You can view the video below.

Three Cheers Too Late member Anthony Santiago elaborates:

“There comes a time in life when everyone has to say goodbye to either someone or something they loved. Recently, I’ve experienced this after losing my grandmother due to complications from surgery. The next thing I knew, I was saying goodbye. At that moment, and ever since it has felt like the whole world I knew is different. As if the sun will never shine again. I have to learn what life is like without her.

This idea of eventually having to say goodbye to everything and everyone you have loved inspired me to write Everything, Everyone. We all eventually have to learn this truth and understand that time stands still for no one. No one is indestructible. In the end, nothing lasts forever.”

It’s a heavy time to exist, which is no secret, but the heaviness is part of life. Three Cheers Too Late offer hope for those without it, and that’s exactly what we need right now.