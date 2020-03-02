Florida’s Lavish The MDK Tells Biopic on “Long Way To The Top”

Hailing from Florida, emerging rapper Lavish The MDK is best known for his collaboration with Lil Baby on 2017 cut, “Vision Clear”. After the jumpstart, MDK continued to make a name for himself with catchy street raps and consistent dynamic visuals like his latest called “Long Way To The Top”.

Keeping things in-house, MDK enlists director DrewFilmedIt to tell his life story on the new effort. Taking us on the dirt roads, back alleys and more, Lavish The MDK’s vulnerability makes for the incredible music that fans will be following the rest of the year. Deep bars, therapeutic revelations and catchy hook, it’s the rising star’s best work yet.

“Long Way To The Top” is from MDK’s new project, titled, Lil Pahokee Florida. The 12-track collective features guest appearance by DKE Author. For production, MDK nabs a popular mixture of Ben Billions, Yung Tago, and Go Grizzly. LPF is labeled as his best work yet with more new music to come late-2020.

“Long Way To The Top” and Lil Pahokee Florida is available now on Advantage Music Group. For more on Lavish The MDK, follow the Florida rap star on Twitter.

Watch “Long Way To The Top” now.