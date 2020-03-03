Last week, I saw Wallows for the first time, and at a sold-out show! When I arrived at the venue an hour before doors, I was shocked to see the line wrapped around two blocks. I wasn’t expecting it, due to a VIP early entry package being sold, but regardless of that, some fans still camped overnight!

The show kicked off with “Treacherous Doctor” and the crowd went wild. I saw quite a few photographers struggle to resist dancing and focus on shooting. Wallows put on a fantastic set. After shooting the first three songs, I headed to the back of the venue and witnessed one of my favorite pits! Fans all joined together to make a giant circle pit, and it looked incredible. If you have the chance, I highly recommend seeing Wallows this tour.