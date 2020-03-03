Words From A Waldman: The Get Up Kids Discography Ranked ft. John James Ryan Jr.

“Woodson” is my favorite song by The Get-Up Kids, but it’s not on an official full length. John James Ryan Jr. of Keep Flying and Warped Tour fame and I had a fun time ranking the band’s incredible catalog. Read why these songs still resonate (more than) one year later:

SW: Hi.

JJR: Sup.

SW: There are rules for this list.

JJR: Studio full lengths. Non compilations.

JJR: Rules are meant to be broken.

SW: That’s pararelevant, John.

JJR: Automatic for me!

SW: I think I think I know it all.

JJR: Wrong band.

SW: I thought that you said rules are meant to be broken.

JJR: Shatter your lungs, Scott.

5. Problems (2019)

SW: I have problems.

JJR: We all do.

SW: One of my 99 problems is NOT the fact that The Get-Up Kids released a new record in 2019.

JJR: Now or never, Scott. Now. Or. Never.

SW: John, I’m glad that we share some common ground here.

JJR: You’re FAR from a fairweather friend, Mr. Waldman.

SW: Mr. Ryan, thank you. I always can count on you as an advocate.

4. Guilt Show (2004)

JJR: 2004.

SW: 2004.

JJR: How long is too long?

SW: Fifteen years?

JJR: You wouldn’t believe it.

SW: I would. I’m a man of conviction.

JJR: This album is…

SW: Underrated?

JJR: The one you want.

SW: You’re the one that I want. (pauses) Ooo ooo ooo.

JJR: (stares at him)

3. Four Minute Mile (1997)

SW: Stop looking at me, swan!

JJR: Don’t hate me, Scott.

SW: I could never, John! You’re my better half.

JJR: This album fucking rocks ass.

SW: Indeed. I saw TGUK at Deja One and Coney Island High on this album’s cycle.

JJR: Deja one.

SW: Deja FUN.

JJR: Coney Island High.

SW: (sobs) Coney Island CRY.

JJR: Stay gold, Ponyboy.

2. On A Wire (2002)

SW: What did you just call me? ANYwho, I believe that this album came out the same day at Weezer’s Maladroit (another underrated album); I bought both records the same day.

JJR: Take control.

SW: I did! I took it. Control.

JJR: This is my favorite TGUK record.

SW: This is my third favorite. (pauses) Compromise.

JJR: Long OVERDUE.

SW: OverJEW.

JJR: (laughs) That joke was the worst idea.

SW: I get it. I’ll stay gone.

1. Something To Write Home About (1999)

JJR: Something to…

SW: Write home about…

JJR: It’s worth more than ten minutes of your time.

SW: Take a holiday and listen now! You won’t regret it.