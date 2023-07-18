Today, 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs‘ cover version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Fast Car” has been certified platinum by the RIAA. The news today comes just 16 weeks after it was released on his newest album, Gettin’ Old.

In celebration of the news and milestone, a new live performance of the song — filmed earlier this spring during Combs’ sold-out show in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium — has been released and can be found below.

“Fast Car” is currently #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week — marking it’s third consecutive week atop the Billboard chart. This is Combs’16th consecutive #1 single at country radio. Garnering over 337 million global streams to date, “Fast Car” is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Tour dates:

July 21—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium§

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field#

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

†with special guests Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb

‡with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb

§with special guests The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, David Lee Murphy

#with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman