Today, two of the most creative and other-worldly forces in modern metal have, Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, have announced their U.S. co-headlining tour.

Dubbed the “Kiss of Death” tour, the two band will join forces to bring their independently acclaimed and spectacular live shows to 17 cities across the U.S. this fall. Kicking off on November 3rd in Gary, Indiana and running until December 2nd when it wraps up in Wheeling, West Virginia, the “Kiss of Death” tour will feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.

Tickets for the Kiss Of Death Tour are currently available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales . Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st at 10 AM local time here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Fri/Nov-3 Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Sat/Nov 4 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live #

Sat/Nov 5 – St Louis, MO @ Dome At America’s Center*

Sun/Nov 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater#

Tue/Nov-7 Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

Wed/Nov-8 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu/Nov-9 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Sat/Nov 11- Green Bay, WI EPIC Events Center #

Sun/Nov 12- Detroit @ Ford Field *

Tue/Nov-14 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Thu/Nov-16 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Fri/Nov-17 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Sat/Nov-18 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Mon/Nov-20 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Tue/Nov-21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed/Nov-22 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Fri/Nov-24 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Sat/Nov-25 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

Tue/Nov-28 Washington, DC The Anthem

Thu/Nov-30 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Fri/Dec-1 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Sat/Dec-2 Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena

# In This Moment only

* Ice Nine Kills only w/ Metallica