Today, alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves have just retuned with a brand new soaring single, “Euphoria.”

Bristling with incendiary guitars, explosive drums and spacey electronic elements, the infectious track captures the allure of an edgy romance. To launch these ingle, the band activated Project Dreamland, which disseminated cassette players, tapes and evidence files to a number of fans, enabling them to unlock the countdown to today’s release of “Euphoria” via Rise Records/BMG.

The release of “Euphoria” comes with a music video directed by Angels & Airwaves’ Tom DeLonge, weaving weaving a tale of intrigue complete with a femme fatale, her lover, a mysterious motorcyclist, Area 51 intelligence and a performance by the band.

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” explains DeLonge. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

As announced earlier today, Angels & Airwaves will perform at Lollapalooza 2021, which will take place in Chicago July 29 to August 1. The band will also play a pair of headline shows this fall – October 23 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom and November 5 at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The fan club ticket presale is underway now here. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 21, at 12:00 PM local time.