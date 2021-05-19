Singer/songwriter/producer Empty Heaven has announced that he will be releasing his debut album, Getting the Blues, on July 9th. The release is currently up for pre-order, via Empty Heaven’s Bandcamp page.

News of Getting The Blues’ release comes less than a month after Empty Heaven completed a series of collaborative singles. One of the standout tracks, Hyperreal,” features Los Angeles-based artist, musician, and co-writer iamhill. The song is available on streaming platforms now.

The first single off of Getting the Blues, “Indifferent Gods,” will be released this Friday, May 21st.

Empty Heaven is in the midst of a busy and prosperous 2021. Earlier this year, Empty Heaven garnered international attention following the release of “Ozzy,” a spoken word single addressing a pivotal relationship in his life. Empty Heaven also released “The Thing,” a single grappling with Capitalism.

Recently, Empty Heaven gained widespread praise for his double single, “When I Knew You // Don’t Wanna Know You,” which premiered on SoftSoundPress.