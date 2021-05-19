Today, Lollapalooza has announced it’s official return to Chicago, Illinois this summer. The all-star lineup features headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, and Miley Cyrus.

More than 165 bands will perform across eight stages from July 29th through August 1st in Chicago’s Grant Park. The festival also boasts Journey, DaBaby, Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Limp Bizkit, All Time Low, Illenium, and many more. 4-Day Tickets will be available beginning at 12pm CT today here.

Lollapalooza is known for its multi-genre, diverse lineups and 2021 is no exception. This year’s lineup features something for everyone, with performances from both established and up and coming talent including Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, LAUV, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Ashe, LP, Jacob Banks, Olivia O’Brien, Princess Nokia, Trevor Daniel, and more.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccination in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival.

4-Day General Admission Tickets, 4-Day GA+ Tickets, 4-Day VIP Tickets, 4-Day Platinum Tickets and Official Hotel Packages will be available today at 12pm CT. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, including the new VIP experience with lower pricing, click here. 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date.

Children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.