Hitmaking genre-bending DJ and producer alice.km releases another big hit for 2022 with the summertime dancefloor-ready “Capricorn,” the direct follow-up to this year’s buzzing Solar Waves EP. In her latest, alice.km displays more of her popular bouncy groovy house to minimal and melodic techno-infused sound with a unique approach that will infect you from the moment the beat drops. Like the song’s title, its a sign that alice.km is taking over the Summer.

“Capricorn” is joined by alice.km’s other single release, “Beltane,” on IAMHER. Her latest release is available everywhere via DECKREKORD. 2022 is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans of the new star as she ascends to megastardom.

Originally began mixing in 2016, alice.km has been on a skyrocket to the top since due to the countless hit releases and collaborations with The Kid Inside (Saturo Sounds), L.A. Bliss, Pepe Silvia (Top Shelf Disco). Her resume includes openings for Sacha Robotti and Gina Turner. Throughout her career, she has released hits on notable record labels Delusional Records, Saturo Sounds, Heist Mode, LTHM Records. ”

After “Capricorn,” check out more music from alice.km here and follow him daily on social media for up-to-the-minute news and more.

Feel free to check out alice.km’s new hit below.