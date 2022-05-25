With clever lyricism, catchy hooks, and energy, Miami’s ZSZF is quickly becoming one of the hottest new artists of 2022 Hip Hop. His catalog blends innovative conscious lyricism similar to the works of J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, or Lil baby mixed with the true to his heart down south Miami boy vibes such as Rick Ross or Kodak Black. Today, he releases the soon-to-be buzzing new single “Unlimited,” out now, an impressive track that displays an on-point delivery and beats seemingly made for his lyrics- what more does a hip-hop lover need.

Following previously released singles “The Top Never Starts Lonely” and “We Going Hard,” “Unlimited” blends the artist’s clever charm with based on true storytelling and turns it into affecting bangers that smoothly deliver a breath of fresh air in today’s hip hop. An infectious vibe with just the right amount of expressiveness and streamlined thoughts make it a creative banger. Overall, the song is a must-hear summer anthem.

“Unlimited” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the Southern Hip Hop star with him preparing to release a full-length project later this year. After “Unlimited,” feel free to check out the artist’s latest track “Still Zero Shts Zero Fcks,” available on all digital streaming platforms. Both tracks are available on ZSZF’s own imprint. For updates on everything ZSZF, follow him on social media.

You may stream ZSZF’s new single below and check out the lyric visual here.