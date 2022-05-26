Every so often a new artist appears to pop up on the hip hop scene, out of nowhere and conjures up feelings of excitement as their music contains something more than the average music experience can offer. Beat The Odds Entertainment (BTO) artist Imani Omar! appears to be next in a long line of creatives from the 757 area of Virginia capable of doing just that.

With his new project Sacrificial Official, the Portsmouth, Va native offers an array of soulful sounds and hard-hitting rhythms along with what he deems as “Supreme Rapping at its finest”. With this 16-song project, that takes you on a musical journey from beginning to end, Sacrificial Official showcases Imani Omar’s creative depths, lyrical abilities and musical passions all while introducing you to his world and life’s experiences.

With his upcoming releases, the single “Down That Road”, and project “Sacrificial Official” be on the lookout for Imani Omar! Check out his complete catalog below.