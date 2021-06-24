The latest release off the upcoming Still Adjusting album, popular East New York recording artist, Youngn Mh, adds a visual presentation to the “Camera” follow-up, titled “Aquafina.” In the latest commercial for the project, featuring Fetty Luciano, a fast-rising new act, get rowdy in the streets with braggadocious wit and trendsetting appeal. Watch the new visual below and stream the song everywhere via Mh ENT.

Among the street bikes, high signing and brag, Mh and Fetty are exciting, witty and charismatic from beginning to end. The song and video are must-stream as Young Mh builds lead up to the forthcoming project. On the project’s current status, Youngn Mh explains:

“Aquafina is one of my favorite joints off my soon-to-be-released EP Still Adjusting. Fetty cheffed this one up as soon as he heard the beat. I already knew what the vibe was going to be. Fetty actually walked in while I was recording and immediately brought that raw energy.”

Youngn Mh is an artist-to-watch. Continue to follow his journey, daily, on social media.

Watch the new video for “Aquafina” below.