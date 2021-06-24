Uprising New Jersey producer Zubin forms with an exciting cast of fresh faces of artists like Transformers for the debut release of the music video for “Woke Up.” For the first outing, Zubin links with Lil Tecca-director Declan Kyle for a magentically attractive slowed down visual that shows the rising star in his natural habitat and shows off the future of hip hop. Waking up the culture, Zubin’s debut is a must-see.

As Glvsshouse, Dek Amazing and Koi distribute trendy, up next, verses as Zubin puts the production together with signature instruments. Assembling a cast of notable mentions, Zubin activates his DJ Khaled blueprint for the first release from his forthcoming project. He explains:

“I feel like it’s the first track I’ve released where I really had the chance to bring together some fire artists with different styles onto one track. It’s definitely a unique song and the way I composed it was inspired by producers like Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled.”

“Woke Up” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan of the rising producer and guest features. Naturally attractive, “Woke Up” is available everywhere via Save Me Records. For more on Zubin, follow the new producer on social media for daily updates and more.

Take a look at the “Woke Up” video below.