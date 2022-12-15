The non-stop hitmaker LunchMoney Lewis gets into the holiday spirit and gifts the fans with the Christmas-themed new song “Christmas In Miami.” Spreading some holiday cheer, LML delivers a playful melody that will have you sliding down Ocean Drive in the Christmas spirit, like the man in the big red suit with Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer. “Christmas In Miami” was originally written for The Tonight Show.

“I originally wrote the song for Jimmy Fallon. I sat at the piano and played basically the same chords I usually go to, and called it ‘Christmas in Manhattan,’ but when I found out that Jimmy wasn’t going to use it, I decided to keep it and call it ‘Christmas in Miami,’ which works out perfectly. A few lyric changes later and here we are. Happy holidays, everyone!”

“Christmas In Miami” is a one-shot release and a follow-up to his globe-trotting single “Say I Won’t” with Kenny Sharp. Lewis is currently working on his forthcoming album, A Good Time For No Reason. Follow LML on social media to stay up-to-date on the upcoming album.

“Christmas In Miami” is produced by BrianXWhite and Diem & TheOnlyDiet. Stream the new single below.