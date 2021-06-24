Corey Dennard, better known as producer Mr. Hanky, is a chart-topping beatmaker born and raised in Atlanta. Riding a newfound wave right now with the success of the 2021 summer anthem, “Twerkulator” by City Girls, for him, it’s just another addition to an already impressive resume.

A Mr. Collipark-protege, Hanky’s decade-long resume includes hit songs from T.I., Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, Colonel Loud and Lil Duval. Hanky’s big break came in the 2016 DJ Luke Nasty hit “On The Way.” Before “Twerkulator,” Hanky’s biggest hit to date was the 2018 Lil Duval smash, “Smile (Best Life).”

Mr. Hanky’s ability to tailor fit any artist’s persona to his signature sound, at will, and produce a chart-topping hit, consecutively, is a one-of-a-kind specialty that only a select group of superproducers can manifest. While the foundation is laid with deep basses, the producer’s selection of rarities are perfectly well-blended and unlocked the artist’s creativity to uncharted territories that the airwaves attract to, instantly.

While Hanky been cranking out hit after hit, after hit for some time now, he’s provided an all-new, all-original club-ready go-to sound when we need it the most. The world is ready to party again and Mr. Hanky has given us an anthem that bridges the gap between ages and given us a decade of hits that will have us all dancing together from now till the end of time.

Watch the Mr. Hanky-produced new video “Twerkulator,” below.