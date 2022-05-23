Grown from their love of heavy music and video games, Killstreak’s passion project quickly turned into a serious endeavor.

Every song that Killstreak creates will be inspired by a specific video game. “No Scope”, released independently on May 13th, pays homage to one of the most popular video game franchises in existence: Call of Duty.

Taking you through the journey of an exhilarating multiplayer match, this track is relatable to anyone who has picked up a controller or moved a mouse and keyboard. The music video for “No Scope” was filmed at the Iron Soup Historic Preservation, which is a location reminiscent of the infamous “Nuketown” map in the COD franchise. If you are a fan of video games of all kinds and face melting breakdowns, Killstreak is a band to keep on your radar.

Killstreak is;

Sam McCartney- Vocals

Ryan Katz-Guitars

Kyle Miner- Bass

Robert Bendel- Drums

