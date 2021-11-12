After racking up 4.3 million streams with 2020 original, rising star Hxllywood drops an extended version with two high-profile assists to the new song –accompanied with a new music video — “Sneaky Link 2.0” featuring Kayla Nicole and Big Draco, best known as Soulja Boy Tell’em. While Soulja Boy appears courtesy of SODMG Records and Kayla Nicole appears via own imprint, Hxllywood throws himself an extravagant pool party in, ironically, the Hollywood Hills packed with swimsuit-clad beauties as he raps about being an undercover lover. “And I heard you got a man/ Hollywood don’t give a damn/ I make lil’ mama jam/ So, I know that you a fan,” he raps.

Stream “Sneaky Link 2.0” below via Run It Records.

Soulja Boy and Kayla adds star power with a couple of trendy verses and flashy appeal. The extension has already gone viral with 2.7 million streams in mere hours upon it’s release. The song’s popularity has seen Hxllywood’s social ignite a following surge.

Hxllywood has been a wrecking ball since his arrival in 2017 with an astonishing 21.3 million streams to-date, which includes the success of previously released hits, like “Dussex,” “Toxic” and “I’m Ok.” The new music, popularity and big-name features are leading to the artist’s forthcoming album dropping 2022, a follow-up his 2020 EP, Lil Mama Music. Before the album, follow Hxllywood for new music and daily news on social media.

Take a look at the visual to “Sneaky Link 2.0” below.