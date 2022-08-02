After the success of “Can’t Sing” and “Encounter,” famous Warner Music Group recording artist Tim Clark returns with another soon-to-be smash in the new song “Wake Up,” which marks his major label debut. The third release of the year is a futuristic rave vibe that developed the maturity of his sound and shows he continues to craft his signature production skill. Stream it below via WMG/Tradebloc Music.

On the track, the slick, dark, and mysterious electronic atmosphere lays the groundwork for the infectious vocal work. The timbre and cadence of the single are nothing short of elating, the emotionality and impactful verses taking the sonic experience of the single to that next level.

Tim Clark has been working in the music industry for over a decade, focusing more so on the DJ side of his career, in which he’s achieved much success. He found it was time to bring forth an all-encompassing experience to his fans – setting his sights on incorporating more production into the brand. “Wake Up,” is set to be a sure-fire game changer for Tim Clark.

Listen now, and afterward, follow Tim Clark on social media.