Rising Producer-DJ-Promoter alice.km has been building anticipation for her debut album, Prisms, for some time now. Today, patiently awaited fans have to wait no longer as she delivers her five-song debut to the masses on all digital streaming platforms. Check out the full project below, via Lots of Practice.

Prisms define a new beginning for her career as an artist, and its host label, Lots of Practice defines a new beginning for their catalog with their first melodic house and techno release. This EP is the most extensive, intuitive, and intricate body of work alice.km has ever shared. The sheer level of talent and skill she brings to her production process as well as her ability to paint cinematic landscapes with electronic music.

Prisms is an ongoing journey that delivers a thrilling chapter to a mystery that will soon be revealed as many more chapters follow. Until then, follow the rising star on social media for new music news and daily updates.

Stream Prisms below.