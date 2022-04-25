The red hot Colombian producer Ryoker makes a trip to the East Coast to collaborate with emerging star Elae Weekes for a series of dance-ready remixes to the hot new single “I See You.”

After premiering the original last month, Ryoker and Elae build on the song’s hype with a guest list of big-name features from Dazed, How3ll and Vedeus. The remixes add a faster pace to the love story with a wide range of futuristic electronics. How3ll’s remix is the most club-friendly of the 3, infusing the original with a technical groove throughout. Dazed brings in a hypnotic, progressive inclusion onto his remix, enhancing the infectiousness of the hook and places a CamelPhat-inspired drop that hits the spot.

“During the second verse of the song, I say the line “Feel the bass down low, I can feel the music high, I know this is weird but I don’t care what you’re doing to me,” said Elae Weekes. “This was one of the most important lines for me because it places the listener in the club and allows them to feel the vibe and the tension between the two lovers.”

Ryoker’s music has accumulated over two million streams across all digital streaming platforms. He won the II Latino Award in the Unsigned Only 2020 world competition (with Amanecer En París), being the only Colombian out of 8,000 participants. He has been touring nonstop since the start of 2022.

Elae Weekes has also been on the road heavily overseas this year, which included stops in Spain, France, Monaco, and England. Both artists have been preparing forthcoming releases slated for late-2022 releases. For daily updates, new music and more, follow the rising stars on social media.

Until then, feel free to give a listen to “I See You (Remixes)” below.