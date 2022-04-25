Fast-rising Bay Area recording artist JetBoiDaGhxst takes a unique trip to Hitsville U.S.A. with the release of his experimental new song “With Me.”

In the dark and introspective new release, the new star bares his soul to rediscover his musical roots. When it comes to the verses and direction of the topline, JetBoiDaGhxst does not hold back. The messaging is expressive and romantic, the two parts of the beat and vocal rendering a vibe that’s different, original, and uncompromising.

“With Me” production features thick trap percussion paired up against a mysterious melody that may make those uncertain of themselves shift around in their seats. JetBoiDaGhxst’s latest builds excitement for an upcoming project that will take fans on a visionary journey that will deeply connect them to the identity of this artist. “With Me” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

Hailing from Oakland, JetBoiDaGhxst discovered his pursuit of music and possessed an impressive level of maturity at 14. In the last decade, he has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft into the hits that listeners are hearing today. As “With Me” grows into a juggernaut hit, JetBoiDaGhxst is on an exciting path to the top in 2022 with various projects scheduled to be released in an exciting year ahead.

Feel free to check out “With Me” below and follow JetBoiDaGhxst on social media for daily updates and more.