Central New Jersey alternative rock outfit Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son has just released its new EP ‘We Go On’ via Telegraph Hill Records.

Of the title track, frontman Bobby Mahoney says, “The track is about the cosmos, space, the universe, life, and death. It wonders about what happens to the energy things leave behind when we can no longer see or experience them. It’s about the luck that we end up on this planet at the same time as others and that our paths cross in the ways they do, when they do, and why they do. I believe the impact of our brief time on this planet will echo long after we are gone. “Like your favorite song, we go on.”

Born in the midst of the pandemic, when the world was shut down and the public was forced to separate, the recording of ‘We Go On’ ironically served to unite them. During times of uncertainty, Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son emphasize sticking together and finding meaning. The themes of camaraderie and optimistic existentialism are paramount to the EP and serve as a common thread throughout the five eclectic tunes.

‘We Go On’ takes the listener on a journey that gives meaning to the last two years. Frontman Bobby Mahoney says, “With the first track, ‘Moth To The Flame,’ it’s asking ‘why am I this way?’ and by title and closing track,’ We Go On’ it’s ‘why is everything this way?’” Though Mahoney is adamant that this is not a pandemic record, he admits, “it is obvious that the state of the world definitely had an effect on these recordings.”

Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son has made a name for itself in the vibrant Asbury Park, NJ music scene, sharing the stage with the likes of Frank Turner, Against Me!, and The Gaslight Anthem, opening for Bon Jovi, and jamming with Bruce Springsteen and other notable songwiters at multiple Light Of Day Music Festivals, which benefit Parkinson’s, ALS, and PSP research.

‘We Go On’ Track Listing:

Moth To The Flame

Take What You Can Get

No Amens In This Van (Miami 2019)

Lay It On Me

We Go On

Upcoming Show

May 19- Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

w/ Bad Luck., DOLLAR SIGNS, and Taking Meds

About

New Jersey – the home of (arguably, and we’ll argue it) the best names in rock & roll, and Bobby Mahoney has taken that as a challenge worth conquering. Sharing the stage with the likes of Bon Jovi, Against Me! Frank Turner, and The Gaslight Anthem, as well as fellow local acts like Little Hag, The Vaughns, and Modern Chemistry, Bobby Mahoney has spent 12 years cultivating their craft on stages, big and small. With tours in the East Coast and Midwest under their belt, the band is no stranger to the stage or performing.

A healthy mix of indie and alternative rock with a fresh twist, Bobby Mahoney stays busy playing shows around the tri-state area, and participating in local shows and activities.

The band is currently Bobby Mahoney (Guitar, Vocals), Andrew Saul (Guitar, Vocals), Jon Chang-Soon (Bass, Vocals), and James McIntosh (Drums). The foursome released a string of singles including “Should Have Called You Up (Last Night)”, “Nothing for Nothing” and “Roaring Twenties (Live)”, and are gearing up to release their newest EP “We Go On” in April 2022, with the singles “Moth to the Flame” and “Lay It On Me” available everywhere now.

The road is just heating up for the dynamic, electric foursome. You can expect hard-hitting, emotion-fueled music that packs its punches. You can continue to follow Bobby Mahoney on any of their social media, and with live music on the up-swing, you don’t want to miss a single beat!

Line-up:

Bobby Mahoney | Guitar, Vocals

James McIntosh | Drums

Andrew Saul | Guitar, Vocals

Jon Chang-Soon | Bass, Vocals

Socials:

