Art Alexakis Of Everclear Speaks With Substream About Their 30yr Anniversary And The Bands History

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has released World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition and officially kicked off their 30th Anniversary Tour. The special remastered reissue marks the first time the band’s 1993 currently out-of-print debut album is available on all digital music streaming platforms. PRESS HERE to download/stream. World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition features all 12 original tracks plus 6 bonus songs including the previously unreleased “Drunk Again” and “Nervous & Weird 2001 Remix.” Full track listing below. The album will also be available on vinyl later this year. (Photo Credit Ashley Osborn)

Celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022, Everclear – Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – officially launched their headlining 30th Anniversary Tour June 9th. The 25+ date North Americanouting, featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons, makes its way across the U.S. all summer, including a stop in New York City on July 22nd, with a setlist that runs the gamut of Everclear’s longstanding career including songs from World Of Noise, B-sides, fan favorites and all the hits. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for details and to purchase tickets.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he’d moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear demos, the Nervous & Weird EP (1993), and ultimately the World Of NoiseLP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records. The original 1993 release of World Of Noise, paired with the band’s significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.

WORLD OF NOISE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING

1. Your Genius Hands

2. Sick & Tired

3. The Laughing World

4. Fire Maple Song

5. Pennsylvania Is…

6. Nervous & Weird

7. Malevolent

8. Sparkle

9. Trust Fund

10. Loser Makes Good

11. Invisible

12. Evergleam

13. Drunk Again (previously unreleased bonus track)

14. Pacific Wonderland (bonus track)

15. Blondes (bonus track)

16. Detroit (bonus track)

17. 1975 (bonus track)

18. Nervous & Weird 2001 Remix (previously unreleased bonus track)

