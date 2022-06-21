Art Alexakis Of Everclear Speaks With Substream About Their 30yr Anniversary And The Bands History

Posted by | Jun 21, 2022 | , | 0 |

Art Alexakis Of Everclear Speaks With Substream About Their 30yr Anniversary And The Bands History

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has released World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition and officially kicked off their 30th Anniversary Tour. The special remastered reissue marks the first time the band’s 1993 currently out-of-print debut album is available on all digital music streaming platforms. PRESS HERE to download/stream. World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition features all 12 original tracks plus 6 bonus songs including the previously unreleased “Drunk Again” and “Nervous & Weird 2001 Remix.” Full track listing below. The album will also be available on vinyl later this year. (Photo Credit Ashley Osborn)

Art Alexis speaks with Substream about his passions for music and the artists that create it.

 

 

 

Celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022, Everclear – Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – officially launched their headlining 30th Anniversary Tour June 9th. The 25+ date North Americanouting, featuring special guests Fastball and The Nixons, makes its way across the U.S. all summer, including a stop in New York City on July 22nd, with a setlist that runs the gamut of Everclear’s longstanding career including songs from World Of Noise, B-sides, fan favorites and all the hits. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for details and to purchase tickets.

“Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

 

 

 

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

After the demise of his band Colorfinger in 1992, Alexakis was struggling to make it in Portland, where he’d moved from San Francisco. That extremely difficult personal and creative period was the crucible that forged Alexakis into the fiery songwriter heard on the early Everclear demos, the Nervous & Weird EP (1993), and ultimately the World Of NoiseLP, both released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records. The original 1993 release of World Of Noise, paired with the band’s significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure.

WORLD OF NOISE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING
1. Your Genius Hands
2. Sick & Tired
3. The Laughing World
4. Fire Maple Song
5. Pennsylvania Is…
6. Nervous & Weird
7. Malevolent
8. Sparkle
9. Trust Fund
10. Loser Makes Good
11. Invisible
12. Evergleam
13. Drunk Again (previously unreleased bonus track)
14. Pacific Wonderland (bonus track)
15. Blondes (bonus track)
16. Detroit (bonus track)
17. 1975 (bonus track)
18. Nervous & Weird 2001 Remix (previously unreleased bonus track)
EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES
30th Anniversary Tour w/ Fastball and The Nixons
Friday, June 10
Saturday, June 11
Sunday, June 12
Tuesday, June 14
Thursday, June 16
Friday, June 17
Saturday, June 18
Sunday, June 19
Tuesday, June 21
Thursday, June 23
Friday, June 24
Saturday, June 25
Thursday, June 30
Friday, July 1
Saturday, July 2
Sunday, July 3
Wednesday, July 6
Thursday, July 7
Friday, July 8
Saturday, July 9
Tuesday, July 12
Wednesday, July 13
Thursday, July 14
Friday, July 15
Saturday, July 16
Thursday, July 21
Friday, July 22
Saturday, July 23
Friday, July 29
Saturday, August 6
Saturday, August 13
Friday, August 19
Saturday, August 20
Saturday, August 27
Friday, September 2
Saturday, September 3
Friday, September 9
Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre
Waco, TX @ The Backyard
Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage
Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^
Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series +
Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at The Meadows Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy
Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park +
Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife
Jacksonville, NC @ Limelight
Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
Streator, IL @ Streator’s 4th of July Celebration +
Mentor, OH @ Mentor Civic Amphitheater ^+
Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre
Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.
Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall
Shakopee, MN @ Canterbury Concert Series ^
Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater +
San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles^
Marietta, OH @ The Aldelphia Music Hall ^
Sunbury, PA @ Indie Fest at Spyglass Ridge Winery ^
Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort ^
Huron, SD @ South Dakota State Fair w/ Stone Temple Pilots ^
Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino
Columbia, IL @ Songs 4 Soldiers: 9th Annual Benefit Concert ^
^ Everclear only; no Fastball or The Nixons
+ indicates free show

Rate:

About The Author

James Dilts

Related Posts

LIVE REVIEW: The Maine bring two scoops of pop rock goodness to Chicago

LIVE REVIEW: The Maine bring two scoops of pop rock goodness to Chicago

Nov 10, 2017

‘American Violence’ is the first god-awful film of 2017

‘American Violence’ is the first god-awful film of 2017

Feb 25, 2017

A talk with Cub Sport about finding love through their authentic selves

A talk with Cub Sport about finding love through their authentic selves

Feb 25, 2018

PREMIERE: Equipment shines on the summer bummer pop anthem, “Something Else”

PREMIERE: Equipment shines on the summer bummer pop anthem, “Something Else”

Jun 5, 2018

Follow Us

Recent Videos

Loading...